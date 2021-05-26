Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

