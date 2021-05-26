Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.41, with a volume of 6955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

Sonova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

