Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.41, with a volume of 6955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21.

Sonova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

