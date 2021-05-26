Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,099,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,447,000 after acquiring an additional 222,147 shares during the period. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. 40,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,455. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

