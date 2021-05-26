Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

BlueLinx stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $899,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

