Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 409.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IUSB opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

