Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $460.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.22 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

