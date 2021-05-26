Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,771,000 after buying an additional 340,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

CDW opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.