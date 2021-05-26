Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Woodward by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Woodward by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,518 shares of company stock worth $9,697,805 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

