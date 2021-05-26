Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 514 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.92 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

