Spaceswap Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00057975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00343538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00181636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00821649 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

