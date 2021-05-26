SparksPay Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $34,372.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006933 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,992,623 coins and its circulating supply is 9,895,892 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars.

