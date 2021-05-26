SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

