Spectrecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00292334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.