Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd Sells 50,133 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,155,565.65.

Steven Gregory Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $419,681.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $387.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.