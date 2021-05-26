Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

