Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.