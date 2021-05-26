Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $8.56. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 85,294 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

