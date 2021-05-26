Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.350–0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$177 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.84 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.100–0.090 EPS.

Sprout Social stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 354,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,113. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -128.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,820,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,349 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.