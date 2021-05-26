Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.16

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.16 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 90.40 ($1.18). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 1,388,783 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGC. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £485.88 million and a PE ratio of -32.67.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99). Also, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

