Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 268.67 ($3.51).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 269.10 ($3.52) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($116,017.77). Also, insider Stephen Bird purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.