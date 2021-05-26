Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,541 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

