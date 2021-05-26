Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 952 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $324.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.41. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

