Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,406,000 after purchasing an additional 396,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

CBOE opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

