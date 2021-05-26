Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.97 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,664 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $137.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

