Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 432,698 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

