Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

FICO stock opened at $506.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $372.61 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

