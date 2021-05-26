Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

