Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

