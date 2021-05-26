stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Top Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00353696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00187395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00834840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.