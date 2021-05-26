Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

PING opened at $24.09 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,675,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

