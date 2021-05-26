Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 8.2%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $52.35. 27,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,630,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

