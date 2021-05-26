STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:STM opened at GBX 35.60 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STM Group has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.33.
STM Group Company Profile
STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.