Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,127 shares of company stock valued at $280,923,842. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.29. The company had a trading volume of 166,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,035. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

