Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 2,999 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 115,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,033,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

