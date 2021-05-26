Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $16.92 on Wednesday, hitting $621.61. The stock had a trading volume of 774,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,318,512. The firm has a market cap of $598.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.33, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $669.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.