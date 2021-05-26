Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 66,928 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.10. 70,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

