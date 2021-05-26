StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.49

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 1523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,435 shares of company stock worth $2,586,006. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.