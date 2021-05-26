StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.10

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 296987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

