Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Strategic Education stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $71.91 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.84.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

