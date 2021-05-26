Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.50

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.50 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

