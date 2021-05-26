Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $20,441,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.20. The company had a trading volume of 102,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,355. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

