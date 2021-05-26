Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 605.6% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.92. 46,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,130. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.