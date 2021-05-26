Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,500,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,290,000 after purchasing an additional 113,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 243,295 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,489. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

