Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 109.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

SWKS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,672. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.09 and a 200 day moving average of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.59 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.