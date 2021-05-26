Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,632.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 72,208 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

LIT traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. 2,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

