Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 12,881 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. 29,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

