Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 58,230 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,230 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 53.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at $637,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $85,756,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 312,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,751,852. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

