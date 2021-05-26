Strike Hits Market Capitalization of $125.93 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Strike has a total market cap of $125.93 million and $858,142.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.55 or 0.00114489 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,891,383 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

