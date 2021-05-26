Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Stryker worth $109,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.25. 61,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.49. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.